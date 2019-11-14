Dalawang miyembro ng gabinete iniimbestigahan sa korapsyon
Dalawang miyembro ng gabinete ang dawit sa korapsyon.
Ayon kay Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner Greco Belgica, ipinasa na nila ang resulta ng kanilang imbestigasyon sa Office of the President.
Bahala na aniyang ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mag-anunsyo sa kung sino ang dalawang cabinet members na kanilang nakitaan na may kinalaman sa katiwalian matapos ang ilang buwang imbestigasyon.
Bukod dito ay una na ring sinabi ni Belgica na may undersecretary at assistant secretary din silang sinisiyasat na may kinalaman naman sa labis na pagbiyahe-biyahe sa labas ng bansa.
